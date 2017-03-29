First reactions to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS (AP) " The Walt Disney Studios unveiled the fifth installment in their "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise "Dead Men Tell No Tales" Tuesday night at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Initial reactions from those in attendance were largely positive, celebrating a return to form for the franchise and the well-done VFX.

Gizmodo writer Germain Lussier wrote that it was the best since the first, adding that while that isn't saying much, it does occasionally capture that magic. Collider.com editor in chief Steven Weintraub praised the action set pieces and said it was better than the fourth.

The swashbuckling film sees the return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa and introduces a new young cast in Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario. It hits theaters on May 26.