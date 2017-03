Shawn Mendes has announced a show at Auckland's Vector Arena in November.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter is bringing his Illuminate World Tour to Australia and New Zealand following dates across Europe, America and Asia.

It will be Mendes' first ever New Zealand show.

The Canadian star is touring his second album Illuminate, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets are on sale from midday on Friday April 7, with a Vodafone presale beginning Tuesday April 4.

- NZ Herald