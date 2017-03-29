1:36pm Wed 29 March
Spider-Man: Homecoming fans say film's new trailer is full of spoilers

Warning: This story may contain spoilers ... and the trailer definitely does.

A new trailer for the latest Spider-Man film has fans fuming for giving too much away.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming debuted this morning, and gave fans an in-depth look at the sixth major feature film featuring the webbed wonder.

In this, Tom Holland replaces Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

Homecoming also stars Michael Keaton as the movie's villain Vulture, and Robert Downey Jr also appears as Iron Man from the Avengers movies.

The trailer features plenty of action set pieces, key lines of dialogue and seems to show off its climax - a dramatic scene involving Spider-Man using his web abilities to hold together a luxury liner after being split in half.

"Do me a favour, can't you just be a friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man?" advises Iron Man to Spider-Man at one point.

But fans have taken to Twitter to complain the trailer gives away too many of the film's finer plot points.

It's fair to say, they're not happy - and they're warning others not to make the same mistake.


Spider-Man: Homecoming is due for release on July 7.

A sequel is already slated for a July, 2019 release.

- NZ Herald

