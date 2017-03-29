Morrissey takes T-shirt off sale after accusations of racism

By Telegraph Reporters

Morrissey has never been afraid to court controversy: the man has boycotted venues for selling meat, upset fans for his support of Brexit and Nigel Farage and derided sex as a worthwhile activity.

However, the former Smiths frontman has backed down after a recent incident saw him accused of racism. A T-shirt that combined the face of Civil Rights activist James Baldwin with lyrics from Smiths song Unloveable was met with outrage when it appeared online ahead of going on sale during Morrissey's North American tour.

On the T-shirt, a portrait of Baldwin, who wrote extensively on race, sexuality and class, is surrounded by lyrics from the 1986 song that read: "I wear black on the outside because black is how I feel on the inside".

The shirt has been decried as "completely bone-headed, absurdly tone deaf, pretty much totally racist" by music website FactMag, while Pitchfork called it "problematic".

On Morrissey's fan website, where the singer sometimes posts, fans were divided over the shirt, with some not being able to see the problem. Others, however, were offended.

One anonymous poster wrote: "Imagining Morrissey attempting to explain why he feels 'Black on the inside' within this context is so laughably tone-deaf, it further proves that his racial naivety knows no bounds and that once again [he] must be without a manager."

Publisher Melville House dedicated an editorial to the poor taste of the shirt, writing: "This particular shirt is a regrettable misfire of internet mash-up culture, in which the curated mingling of disparate words and images devalue one another, rather than enrich one another."

The shirt is no longer available online, and Morrissey has offered no official statement on the furore yet. It remains to be seen if it will be available for sale when his tour starts at the end of the month.

It is not the first time Morrissey has been accused of racism. Although he has always vehemently denied the accusations, in 1992 he told Q Magazine that he didn't "really think, for instance, black people and white people will ever really get on or like each other".

Eight years later, he said "you can't help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies" in relation to "their treatment of animals and animal welfare". Morrissey didn't apologise for his comments, instead saying that the Chinese attitude towards animal welfare was "indefensible".

