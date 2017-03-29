Fresh Prince Bel-Air reunion picture causes fans to go crazy

By Jessica Rach, Rebecca Lawrence, Chelsea White

Last week fans called for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to be brought back with Will Smith taking on the role of Uncle Phil.

And Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, sent followers into another frenzy as he fuelled reboot rumours by sharing a snap of the original cast reuniting.

The actor, 45, shared a picture of the on-screen family enjoying a day at Nobu in Malibu.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

The nostalgic picture showed Tatyana Ali, 38, who played Ashley Banks, looking glamorous in a silver dress as she stood next to a suited Alfonso.

He linked arms with Karyn Parsons, 50, who played pretty but ditsy Hilary Banks.

Main character Will Smith, 48,- who played himself, stood beaming in the middle as he held onto Daphne Etta Maxwell, 68, who played his on-screen mum Vivian after taking over the role from Janet Huburt in season three.

And butler Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey Butler was also on-hand.

Remembering the late James Avery, who starred as Uncle Phil, Alfonso captioned the snap: "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family.

"Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

James died in 2013 aged 68 from complications following open heart surgery at Glendale Memorial Medical Center.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air originally aired on NBC for five years, finishing its run after six seasons and 148 episodes in May 1996.

The show starred Will as a street-savvy teenager from West Philadelphia who is sent to move in with his wealthy aunt and uncle in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a fight.

While referred to as the Fresh Prince, Will's character was a fictionalised version of himself and also went by Will Smith.

Told as a fish out of water tale, Wills' antics in Los Angeles' most well-to-do neighbourhoods got laughs and turned heads.

But the NBC show also dealt with more serious matters including race relations and the targeting of young black men by the police.

As Alfonso shared a picture of the cast reuniting, fans of the show were thrown into a frenzy.

"I'm crying", one wrote, "This makes me so happy!"

Another added. "Funny I still watch this show all the time, I love it!" another gushed.

Meanwhile Twitter was sent into a storm last week when fans called on its titular star Will to bring the show back and star, not as the Fresh Prince, but as Uncle Phil.

Calls came after a screen grab of video of the 48-year-old bungee jumping surfaced online in which he looks like the late actor James Avery, who played his on-screen uncle.

Buzzfeed was the first to report on the image which was blowing fans' minds across social media.

The video was captured by the star on a GoPro as he leaped off a bridge in Victoria Falls in Southern Africa last week.

For one split second, the actor morphed into Uncle Phil and that was enough for calls to do a reboot of this hit show which aired for six seasons from 1990-1996.

When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj — Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017

While some fans were chocked at just how much will looked like the late James, others like Twitter user @Mr_LCancer saw more.

He tweeted: "Imagine Will Smith bringing back The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and he plays Uncle Phil and passed the torch to another young bull to play him."

Imagine Will Smith bringing back The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, & he plays Uncle Phil & passed the torch to another young bull to play him — Papí Wancíto (@Mr_LCancer) March 13, 2017

Will is, after all, 48 and James was 44 when he first stepped into Uncle Phil's well-heeled shoes.

- Daily Mail