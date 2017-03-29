Nielsen's top programs for March 20-26

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 20-26. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.7 million.

2. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 12.09 million.

3. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 11.71 million.

4. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.84 million.

5. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.74 million.

6. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.54 million.

7. NCAA Basketball: UCLA vs. Kentucky, CBS, 10 million.

8. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 9.81 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 9.36 million.

10. NCAA Basketball: Kansas vs. Oregon, TBS, 9.31 million.

11. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 8.77 million.

12. "Survivor," CBS, 8.1 million.

13. "Empire," Fox, 7.95 million.

14. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.8 million.

15. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.47 million.

16. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.21 million.

17. NCAA Basketball: Michigan vs. Oregon, CBS, 7.13 million.

18. "Bull," CBS, 7.02 million.

19. NCAA Basketball: Purdue vs. Kansas, CBS, 6.62 million.

20. "NCAA Studio Show," TBS, 6.52 million.

