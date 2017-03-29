9:01am Wed 29 March
Nielsen's top programs for March 20-26

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 20-26. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.7 million.

2. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 12.09 million.

3. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 11.71 million.

4. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.84 million.

5. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.74 million.

6. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.54 million.

7. NCAA Basketball: UCLA vs. Kentucky, CBS, 10 million.

8. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 9.81 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 9.36 million.

10. NCAA Basketball: Kansas vs. Oregon, TBS, 9.31 million.

11. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 8.77 million.

12. "Survivor," CBS, 8.1 million.

13. "Empire," Fox, 7.95 million.

14. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.8 million.

15. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.47 million.

16. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.21 million.

17. NCAA Basketball: Michigan vs. Oregon, CBS, 7.13 million.

18. "Bull," CBS, 7.02 million.

19. NCAA Basketball: Purdue vs. Kansas, CBS, 6.62 million.

20. "NCAA Studio Show," TBS, 6.52 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

