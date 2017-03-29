6:33am Wed 29 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman's wig

NEW YORK (AP) " Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly said Tuesday he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig."

He said that during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives. O'Reilly, as he watched, appeared to mouth the words "right on" and give a clenched-fist salute.

After the clip, he said, "I didn't hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig." Fox's Ainsley Earhardt defended Waters, saying O'Reilly shouldn't go after a woman's looks.

O'Reilly said he thought Waters, who is black, is a sincere individual and that he admired her. He said she should have "her own sitcom."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 29 Mar 2017 08:11:09 Processing Time: 24ms