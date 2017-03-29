6:36am Wed 29 March
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 26, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter - 9780062429063 - (William Morrow)

2. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Mississippi Blood by Greg Iles - 9780062311191 - (William Morrow)

4. The Shack by William P. Young - 9780964729292 - (Windblown Media)

5. Velocity by Dean Koontz - 9780307414304 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Vicious Circle by C. J. Box - 9780698410077 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Dangerous Games by Danielle Steel - 9781101883891 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance - 9780062300560 - (Harper)

10. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

