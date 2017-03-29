The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 26, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. NBA 2K17, 2K

4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. iSchedule, HotSchedules

10. Moji Maker, AppMoji, Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Ballz, Ketchapp

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.

7. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.

10. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Ultimate Forest Simulator, Gluten Free Games

5. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

7. BEST JOB SIMULATOR 2017, Vincent Alexander

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

9. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

10. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, nWay Inc.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.

4. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5. Crash of Cars, Not Doppler

6. Word Cookies!, BitMango

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Rolling Sky, Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited

10. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

___

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.