Expanded audiobook of 'The Handmaid's Tale' coming next week

NEW YORK (AP) " Margaret Atwood hasn't quite finished telling "The Handmaid's Tale."

The Canadian author has provided additional material for an audio edition coming out next week exclusively from audio producer and distributor Audible.com. The audiobook expands on a version released in 2012 and narrated by Claire Danes, Audible told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Atwood's dystopian novel was first published in 1985, but has returned to best-seller lists. A television adaptation, coming through the streaming service Hulu, comes out April 26.

