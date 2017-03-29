Beauty and the Beast and Power Rangers reveal an appetite for '90s nostalgia at the box office

By Michael Cavna

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Take note, Baywatch and Jumanji: This is a prime time for repurposed 90s fare.

Disney's adaptation of 1991's Beauty and the Beast grossed a whopping US$88.3 million ($125.4m) in its second weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday in the US. That represents the fourth-biggest second weekend ever, not adjusting for inflation, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Avengers and another 1990s-sprung franchise film, Jurassic World. Meanwhile, the updated Power Rangers from Lionsgate had a solid domestic debut of US$40.5m.

Add that total to Fox's two Power Rangers films from the 90s, and the franchise has grossed US$132.2m domestically when adjusting for inflation, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Meanwhile, writer-director-star Dax Shepard's feature-film incarnation of the 1970s and 80s TV series CHiPs did not fare so well. The Warner Bros movie opened to only US$7.6m.

Elsewhere, the 30s-born Kong continues to pull down modern audiences. Warner Bros' Kong: Skull Island grossed US$14.4m over the weekend in North America and so far has grossed US$392.1m worldwide.

Meanwhile, another furry fighter, Fox's Logan - who was born on 70s Marvel Comics pages - had a US$10.2m North American weekend and has so far grossed US$565m worldwide.

Both, however, considerably trail Beauty and the Beast, which has a global gross of US$690m after just two weeks, putting it on a potential billion-dollar trajectory.

(A fun fact: In a matter of several weeks, with Beauty and Kong, the world has spent more than a billion dollars to watch hairy beasts who have lost their hearts to human women. Read into that what you will.)

- Washington Post