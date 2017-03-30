Six60 set to play free Christchurch gig

As Six60 gear up to play Auckland's Town Hall this weekend, the chart toppers have announced another massive show.

The Special singers will perform at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena next month.

Presented by iHeartRadio, the all ages gig will take place on April 21 and will be free for all punters, thanks to 2 degrees.

But fans can't buy tickets to the show, instead they have to register to win through iheartradio.co.nz.

For those outside of Christchurch, 2 degrees is giving two lucky fans the chance to fly down and meet the band.

To register, simply download the new iHeartRadio app via the App Store or Google Play.

Six60 have become one of New Zealand's most popular live acts. They released their second album last year, with the singles Special and White Lines.

- NZ Herald