Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up

She is the child of a famous rapper, but Eminem's daughter Hailie isn't following in her dad's footsteps to pursue a life of fame.

The gorgeous 21-year-old is living a relatively normal life as a college student at Michigan State University, the Daily Mail reports.

And her Instagram account shows a happy and healthy woman who likes to spend time with her boyfriend and post photos of her weekend travels.

Feeling extra lucky today A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Eminem's daughter, who goes by Hailie Scott, looks just like her mother in the glamour shots she's posting to her account.

She has actively remained out of the public eye, making it clear she does not have any other private accounts or a Twitter account run by her.

In 2014, Hailie graduated from Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan and thanked her parents for their influence in her life.

'My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have,' she said.

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Hailie achieved the prestigious Summa Cum Laude status which is bestowed upon those who achieve a 3.9 or above Grade Point Average at the school in Clinton Township, Michigan.

She maintained high grades while juggling numerous extracurricular activities, including National Honor Society, Art Club, Key Club, volleyball, and student council.

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Hailie's mom Kim Scott married Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, in 1999, only to proceed with a nasty divorce two years later and a remarriage in 2006 that didn't last the year.

She's has had her fair share of issues, despite her daughter's success.

In October 2015, Kim was involved in a single-driver crash in Michigan, which she later admitted was a suicide attempt.

"It was intentional," Kim told Detroit's Channel 995 radio show Mojo in the Morning.

"I never expected to make it out alive," she said, adding that she had "been clean for 10 years."

An emotional Kim added people think "just because we have money, that it makes us happy."

"Yeah, I can pay bills. Yeah, I can get my kids whatever they ask for and it's great to see them happy. But you lose friends, you lose family, you have no one you can trust you can speak to," she said.

Witnesses saw Kim drive her black Escalade into a ditch, where it smashed into a pole and flipped upside down with her trapped inside.

Just months later in January 2016, Kim's twin sister Dawn Scott was found dead in the Motor City Trailer Park after a heroin overdose. She was said to be estranged from Kim at the time of her death.

Despite personal tragedy, Hailie appears to be enjoying her life as a college student.

And Hailie's mom Kim Scott appears to doing well and keeps in contact with her ex, insisting they're still "best friends."

"He's been real supportive," she says. "We're really close. We're just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible."

The pair have three children - Hailie Scott, 20, who is Eminem's biological child, Whitney Mathers, 14, who is Eminem's adopted daughter and Alaina Mathers, 23, Kim's twin sister's daughter who Eminem has also adopted.

Eminem also has legal custody of his younger half-brother Nate Kane.

- Daily Mail