Famed scientist Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson to visit NZ

Famed US cosmologist Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson is set to visit New Zealand in July for two shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

Tyson - an expert on star formation, exploding stars, dwarf galaxies, and the structure of the Milky Way - will tackle some of the biggest questions facing humans and the universe in his presentations.

His talks, each followed by Q&A sessions, will cover the search for alien life, the rapid sophistication of artificial intelligence and new threats facing science.

A best-selling author, Emmy Award winner and recipient of 19 honorary doctorates, Tyson is one of the world's best-known science communicators and perhaps best known for his StarTalk podcast and show.

Tyson also hosted the acclaimed documentary Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, the successor to Carl Sagan's seminal series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage from 1980.

Tickets for the shows - at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on Tuesday, July 4, and Auckland's Vector Area on Sunday, July 9 - will be available from April 4 on Ticketek and Ticketmaster respectively.

