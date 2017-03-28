My Kitchen Rules contestants reveal 'infidelities' behind the scenes

There's plenty of heat in the My Kitchen Rules kitchen and now, reports have emerged claiming contestants on the popular cooking show have been getting steamy off-screen too.

Woman's Day spoke to unnamed "rogue" contestants from the latest season, who alleged that some of the single contestants would "root (have sex with) each other" whenever they were in the same hotels.

READ MORE:

• 'Fake' Lorde revealed as music student

• The Bachelor: Double elimination drama

"We got wind of infidelities pretty early on in filming - no one was very discreet about it," a source told the magazine.

"I heard that something went down between a contestant and a crew member during the cruise challenge and some of the single contestants root each other when they are in the same hotels."

According to the Daily Mail, the claims of intimacy between contestants are not limited to hook-ups, with reports suggesting rivals Amy and Tim are now in a relationship after meeting on the show.

Kyle and Bek were also the subject of rumours they had a fling after sharing the show's first ever onscreen kiss.

The allegations were just a small part of the claims levelled against the reality show.

Continued below.

Related Content Paleo Pete slammed by Australian Medical Association My Kitchen Rules' Pete Evans set to reveal crippling condition Pete Evans has threatened to leave MKR after butting heads with a contestant

The apparently frustrated "rogue contestants" also claimed the producers "decided exactly who they want you to be" to get better results.

Another unnamed said claimed the show's "petty dramas" led them to drink heavily when they returned home from filming, resulting in them gaining nearly 12kg.

In previous weeks, contestants Court and Duncan have claimed the producers edited out "Seafood King" Josh's worst moments.

Unnamed sources in the article also alleged editing was to blame for "Angry Angry Man" Tyson's portrayal - claiming he's actually shy, introverted and passionate.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Channel Seven for comment.

- Daily Mail