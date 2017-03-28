Kanye West could become an American Idol judge

Kanye West is reportedly in talks to join Ryan Seacrest's revamped American Idol as a judge.

The Famous rapper is said to be the 42-year-old presenter's favourite to take on the role over the show's creator Simon Cowell, and network NBC are said to be thrilled with the idea and are doing all they can to get the 39-year-old musician on board.

An insider said: "Ryan Seacrest has put his name forward during his negotiations to come back as host and NBC are salivating over it. Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell.

"If Ryan hosting can help get them Kanye, that's a happy result for NBC."

Ryan - who is a producer on Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West's Keeping Up With the Kardashians - is reportedly holding negotiations to relaunch the much-loved show, which came to an end in April 2016 after 15 years, and the hip-hop star is said to be mulling over the proposal.

Kanye is even said to have asked the advice of pop beauty Jennifer Lopez, 47, who was on American Idol for five seasons and appeared on the 15th show's finale with Harry Connick Jr and Keith Urban.

The insider added to RadarOnline: "Kanye's weighing the options and is even grilling Jennifer Lopez on what's involved.

"It's not an easy gig, but the offer he's got is proving to be very hard to refuse."

And it wouldn't be the first time Kanye has been involved with American Idol should a deal come about. In August 2015, Kanye surprised Jennifer, Harry and Keith with a joke audition.

He performed an a cappella version of his 2005 hit Gold Digger for the reality TV show in San Francisco. And Kanye sailed through, coming out with a golden ticket to Hollywood.

As for the future of Idol, Ryan - who helmed the competition for 14 years from 2002 up until last year - said when it came to an end that he couldn't envisage a world without it.

At the time, he said: "I just don't see a world where Idol doesn't resurface. We look at formats. We try to create shows. It's hard to believe that franchise doesn't resurface in some capacity, in some form, soon."

