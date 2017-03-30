What will you do now that Adele fever is over?

Chris Schulz is the deputy head of entertainment for the New Zealand Herald.

Is it raining? Or are those actual tears on your face?

Adele has finished her three-date run of record-breaking shows in Auckland and, now that she's gone, you can't be blamed for feeling a little bereft.

Wondering what to do with your life? Don't fret. We've put our entertainment forecasting hats on and found there's plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

Comedy

Adele provided plenty of crack-up banter during her shows, so if it's comedy you're after, you're in luck.

For starters, the king of TV comedy, Jerry Seinfeld, will be here in August for one show at Vector Arena.

It's sold out so, if you can't find tickets through resale sites, Chris Rock might be your best bet with a show in the same venue on July 1.

If that's not enough, there's an entire festival devoted to LOLS, with the NZ International Comedy Festival running in Auckland from April 27 to May 21.

Live music

If Adele whetted your appetite for live music, Green Day is now the next hot ticket in town with the pop-punk rebels playing two shows on May 13 and 14 at Vector Arena.

If you want something a little more intimate, Auckland's Powerstation has plenty to keep you entertained with upcoming shows including Kehlani, Crystal Castles and Ocean Colour Scene.

Or, if you're after something a little louder, scuzzy guitar acts like The Darkness, Living Colour, Head Like a Hole and Helmet are all heading our way.

But it might be worth keeping an eye out for our biggest local pop export Lorde, who, with a new album due in June, has hinted she'll be touring here towards the end of the year.

Film

If it's big-screen escapism you're after, there's plenty on offer over the winter months, starting with Ridley Scott's Prometheus follow-up, Alien: Covenant, which looks set to terrify audiences in May.

For superhero action, next month's sequel Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is your best bet, quickly followed by Gal Gadot's turn as Wonder Woman in June.

And don't forget the dream team of Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn in bad taste comedy Snatched, due in May.

Television

If you think nothing will ever top Adele and you never want to leave the house again, April is shaping up as a great month for some small screen TV binges.

HBO is delivering the goods with new seasons of The Leftovers, Veep and Silicon Valley all set to air here on Sky TV's SoHo channel.

As well, Saul Goodman returns to his devious ways in a third season of Better Call Saul, and Fargo will return for another season of quirky small town shenanigans.

There you go. It's almost enough to make you say, "Adele who?"

