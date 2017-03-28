7:57am Tue 28 March
Barry Jenkins' next project? 'The Underground Railroad'

NEW YORK (AP) " "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins will follow up his Oscar-winning film with a drama series for Amazon based on Colson Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad."

Amazon announced Monday that it will develop the TV series, with Jenkins writing and directing the adaptation of the 2016 National Book Award winner. Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad" is a part-historic, part-surrealistic novel about a slave who escapes on an actual railroad.

Jenkins has already been at work on the series, though how many episodes are planned was not announced.

"Moonlight," which last month won best picture, was Jenkins' second film following 2008's well-regarded but little-seen "Medicine for Melancholy." Made for just $1.5 million, "Moonlight" has grossed more than $56 million worldwide.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

