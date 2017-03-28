Lorde's surprise appearance at Grey Lynn dance party - was she really there?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Attendees at a Grey Lynn dance party were stunned when Lorde reportedly showed up to perform.

But some have questioned whether the Kiwi pop star was really there.

The Kiwi musician, currently gearing up for the release of her second album in June, reportedly popped up at the No Lights No Lycra event in Grey Lynn last night.

The event bills itself as "a weekly hour of dance freedom in total darkness" and is held at the Grey Lynn library.

It had been teasing an appearance by a "special guest" for Monday night's session.

Several attendees said the special guest was Lorde, who reportedly ended last night's event by performing her latest single, Green Light.

"My Lord(e), the 'secret special guest' didn't disappoint!," wrote one dancer on Facebook.

"Thank you Ella aka #Lorde you secret ninja you surprising us like that and your voice was amazing live in the little hall in the dark," wrote another.

Other took to Twitter to thank her for her performance.

@lorde thanks for coming to NLNL — Nadia Reid (@HelloNadiaReid) March 27, 2017

When you go to No Lights No Lycra and the last track is Lorde performing Green Light LIVE — the prij (@theprij) March 27, 2017

But just six hours ago, Lorde posted a picture to Instagram saying she was in London.



we in london and i got my creme egg beeetch A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Lorde's mother has also replied on Twitter, calling the reports "weird" and saying the singer is in London.

Herald requests for comment have so far gone unanswered.

Lorde last performed two songs, Green Light and Liability, on Saturday Night Live.

Lorde's second album Melodrama is due for release on June 16.

