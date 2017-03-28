The Latest: Cops: Hip hop promoter pistol whipped victim

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) " The Latest on a shooting in New Jersey involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A man arrested after a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown is facing assault charges after police say he pistol whipped someone.

Court documents show that Raheem Thomas was charged Monday with aggravated assault after police say he used a gun to strike a victim in the head and face in Paterson early Sunday. He was also charged with having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony.

Thomas was not charged with the shooting itself, which happened on the street outside of a deli.

It wasn't known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf and an email sent to an account believed to be his wasn't immediately returned.

Three people were shot after the fight inside. No details on their condition was immediately available.

___

11 a.m.

Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities on Monday charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses.

It wasn't known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf and an email sent to an account believed to be his wasn't immediately returned.

Investigators say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group.

Officials say the rapper was not hurt and the three victims were taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to the shooting victims. The investigation is ongoing.