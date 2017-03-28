Review: The Mavericks ' new CD is a spinning wheel of styles

The Mavericks, "Brand New Day" (Mono Mundo Recordings)

The Mavericks' "Brand New Day" is skillfully paced for the dancefloor, straddling the southern American borders and shores with a spinning wheel of styles and rhythms.

Led by rhapsodic vocalist Raul Malo, the band displays its usual high standards on tunes brimming with Tex-Mex accordions, Cuban rhythms, sophisticated 1960s pop, sensitive ballads and swirling bossa nova.

Opener "Rolling Along" contains the leitmotif of the band's first album on their own independent label " "Don't fix what ain't broken" " and suggests a distraction from some of life's many difficulties that, as of press time, is legal only in a handful of states.

The title track sounds like a long-lost Motown classic produced by Phil Spector in the 1970s and if "Easy As It Seems" doesn't inspire your inner Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers, check if you still have a pulse.

"Ride With Me" combines a brochure for Tourism U.S.A. with Eddie Perez's Chuck Berryesque guitar, horn accents and Jerry Dale McFadden's swirling organ " road music customized for a cabriolet.

The Mavericks have a distinctive talent for mixing and matching, and Malo's Latino/Miami roots are a big part of his songwriting.

"Wish You Well" and "Goodnight Waltz" offer a chance for intimacy on the dance parquet and Malo really lets it rip on "I Will Be Yours," a deeply romantic shuffle.

Closer "For The Ages" returns to Doug Sahm territory deep in the heart of Tex-Mex, ending with a brief singalong perfectly suited to close out the party. But don't despair, another Saturday night is just a week away again.