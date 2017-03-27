RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " AP Exclusive: 'Bathroom bill' limiting LGBT rights will cost North Carolina $3.76B in lost business over 12 years.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
