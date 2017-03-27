Val Kilmer's 'creepy' Cate Blanchett tribute

By Nick Bond

There's a fine line between actorly admiration and flat-out obsession - and some people think Val Kilmer just crossed it.

The Hollywood actor surprised his social media followers over the weekend with a flurry of unsolicited tweets declaring his, uh, very strong feelings about Aussie acting royalty Cate Blanchett.

Kilmer, who appeared alongside Blanchett in the 2003 Western The Missing, started his Cate tweetstorm with a selfie and a recollection of flying across the world in hope of meeting her.

"Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate," he wrote, alongside a picture of himself looking rather despondent.

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

OK Val, cool story. Things escalated from there, though, with Kilmer declaring that he's been dreaming about the married mother-of-four of late:

And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

A whole day later, Val was back at it, continuing on his new favourite topic: gushing about Cate Blanchett. "She's just as amazing in person," he wrote. "Cate is so real it's almost unreal."

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Kilmer went on to reveal that he once took a cameo role in a project (presumably The Missing, in which he played a supporting part alongside Blanchett's lead) just to work with her.

Only problem: He was so "dazzled" by her shovel-handling skills (yes, really) he completely forget his lines.

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Kilmer's next tweet: A black-and-white shot of Blanchett, accompanied by a musing of his own: "I mean even if she couldn't act you know what I mean?"

I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean? pic.twitter.com/xlcaCTT1QI — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Yeah Val, we know what you mean.

At this point, some on social media felt it necessary to step in. 'Val,' they tweeted. 'She's a married woman. You're coming off a little intense. You don't have to share this all on Twitter. Maybe buy a diary.'

Kilmer was having none of it, hitting back at one person who'd labelled his tweets creepy: "Nothing in the least creepy about loving someone. What kind of world do you come from?"

He's got a point: We wish we loved anything quite as much as Val Kilmer loves Cate Blanchett.

And while Blanchett doesn't have a Twitter account, if she - or perhaps her husband Andrew Upton - find Kilmer's tweets cause for alarm, fear not: He's moved on to Jessica Chastain now.



And happy birthday to #JessicaChastain whom I also love love love love love. And a #Julliard alum as well. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 26, 2017

