Adele's New Zealand tour has been confirmed as the biggest of all time

Adele is probably on a plane heading home by now, but final numbers have just landed for her series of Auckland shows - and they're huge.

The UK star played three shows at Mt Smart Stadium on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, with last night's soggy performance ending a 15-month world tour on the back of her third album, 25.

Promoters Live Nation today confirmed the three shows broke ticket sales records in New Zealand.

Total sales for the show totalled more than 130,000, 40,000 more than any other artist.

She's also the only musician to sell out three shows at Mt Smart Stadium.

Adele also broke a number of records during her Australian shows, including playing to record numbers of 200,000 over two nights at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Promoter Michael Coppel said it had been "a privilege and truly a career highlight" to present her first tour down under.

"The audiences have been ecstatic at their opportunity to see a true superstar at her peak," he said.

At her rain-drenched show in Auckland last night, Adele warned it might the last time we'll see her.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at ... applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag," she told the 40,000-plus crowd.

She now heads home to complete her tour with four UK shows.

- NZ Herald