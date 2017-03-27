Beyoncé look-alike gets hate for 'stealing' her face

Let's be honest. We would all want to look like Beyonce if we could.

And one lucky lady actually does look nearly identical to the flawless Single Ladies hit maker.

Her name is Brittany Williams and she is a 20-year-old living in Detroit.

Williams first attracted online attention when she started posting photos on Instagram that resembled Bey.

According to a recent interview with BET she says that she gets a lot of haters in the comments who say she is trying so hard to look like Beyoncé and accuse her of wearing a weave to imitate the pop culture icon.

"Actually, I do not wear a lot of makeup. I hate to look drastically different from my natural self. I keep it simple," she says.

"Some people assume I wear weave to look like her, but most of the pictures that I post online are with no weave. I naturally have long, thick hair. Weave is a choice for me."

She's apparently been getting the Beyoncé comparisons since she was in high school.

"If I ever met her, I would tell her that I'm proud of her and everything she is and has achieved."

Flash that smile on em let em know you're happy -B A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:18am PST

"I would tell her that I appreciate how she uses music to express herself in the way the art was intended - freely with no reservation to our emotions. I would express my liking to the way she moves; with much calculation, a desire for perfection and an unnecessary work ethic that proves time after time her love for what she does."

"I'm proud of this woman and I'm proud she reflects a different stigma of what it means to have the color of my skin. I would simply tell her, 'I'm proud.'"

At the end of the day, I'm pretty and pretty will always bother the insecure.. | Hating is a weak emotion -B A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

- NZ Herald