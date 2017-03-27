Evicted Bachelor Mariana Morrison wants a shot at Bachelorette

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Could Rotorua's Mariana Morrison be the country's first TV Bachelorette?

Just a day after being sent home from The Bachelor NZ, Miss Morrison isn't ruling out a return to television screens.

Since failing to win the heart of Zac Franich, several people on social media have commented Miss Morrison would be the perfect star of a New Zealand series of The Bachelorette - where eligible men vie for a woman's heart - and she said she would jump at the chance.

"I'm trying to push that one too."

Despite her early departure, Miss Morrison was full of praise for Mr Franich, describing him as a "genuine, down to earth, plausible guy".

"He's an amazing catch for the women left."

She was philosophical about the fact it didn't work out and said didn't regret going on the show.

"Obviously it wasn't meant to be ... It just wasn't the right time for either of us."

Miss Morrison doesn't have an inside scoop on how the show played out, but she has an inkling on who she thinks could win.

"I think it might be Claudia. I definitely see a spark there."

She said had struck up "really good friendships" with all the other contestants and planned to keep in touch.

"They are all genuine, beautiful people."

Miss Morrison said she was happy with the way she was portrayed on screen.

"I think it was awesome. I thought they had done an excellent job ... it's exactly how I was."

Miss Morrison said her 7-year-old daughter Kahurangi was proud of her mum.

Miss Morrison has received widespread praise for her appearance on the show - with the bachelor himself commenting on her impressive accomplishments.

The 31-year-old granddaughter of Sir Howard Morrison is completing her PhD, lectures in business studies and does charity work including a fundraising swim for Rotorua Hospice.

She said the messages of support had been humbling and she had a lot of people message her to say they were inspired by her story.

She described finding nice guys in Rotorua as tricky but said she was back on the market and looking for a partner.

"It's very difficult because you're related to everyone, and everyone knows who your family are."

Miss Morrison said she would recommend anyone go on the show.

"It was awesome and I'm humbled by the whole experience."