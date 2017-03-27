Nine incredible moments from Adele's concert

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Adele's is arguably the most hilarious and modest pop star on the planet and her show has truly delighted thousands of Kiwis who descended on Mt Smart stadium for an unforgettable experience.

Adele finished her world tour in New Zealand, capping off a 15-month-long world tour.

Here are 9 times she absolutely nailed it in Auckland.

1. Not even torrential Auckland rain could stop Adele, and everyone at the concert could relate to how Adele was feeling.

"I just spent 2 hours in hair and makeup for nothing," she told the audience.

2. Luckily Adele was able to find a pink poncho to stay dry!

LOCATION - Adele Concert, Mount Smart Stadium. CHARACTERS - Adele and the Confetti A post shared by Yael Smile (@my.scene.breakdown) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

3. Adele literally set fire to the rain with the perfect song for the weather.

4.Adele made sure her show had a unique Kiwi flavour.

5. We couldn't get enough of the awesome confetti that featured lyrics from some of her most popular songs.





6. The stage looked truly awesome!

7. The kiss cam made us all smile!

Tthe kiss cam moved around the concert, putting several Kiwi couples in the spotlight on the big screens at Mt Smart Stadium.

8. Adele delivered an emotional tribute to the London attack victims on stage and Kiwis raised their phone torches to show solidarity.



'It's very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family,' she told the audience.

9. Many of us cried when she opened with Hello, and we cried at the end of the concert when she sang Someone Like You.

Finale Song: Someone Like You #adele2017 #adelenz A post shared by sHeLLaNe (@sheshanx) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

