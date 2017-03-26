Matty McClean sustains gruesome injury on live TV

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean found himself in hospital after splitting his head open on live television.

McLean and Breakfast sports presenter Brodie Kane were on TV2's What Now when they took part in a human ten pin bowling challenge, which involved dressing in a zorb and rolling towards giant bowling pins, according to 1 News.

McLean sustained the injury when he launched his attempt with a flip, sending him head-first into the floor when the top of the zorb compressed.

"As soon as it happened I put my hand up and I was like, 'Oh, there's blood'," McLean told his Breakfast co-hosts this morning.

With the accident occurring on live TV, McLean says he had to "keep smiling through the pain" as cameras rolled.

McLean needed three staples to sew the gash back together, with gruesome images of the injury shown on Breakfast this morning.

That's the second live mishap for McLean in less than a week. On Friday he accidentally said two explicit words while introducing a weather segment.

He blamed it on his attendance at a Adele concert the night before.

- NZ Herald