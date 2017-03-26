Amber Heard 'warned' her career would 'be over' if she revealed her bisexuality

Actress Amber Heard has revealed she was told by movie bosses that if she revealed her bisexuality it would end her movie career.

Heard, who divorced Johnny Depp in 2016, said Hollywood studio bosses cast doubt on whether she could play a straight woman on screen after she opened up about her sexuality in 2010.

"It did impact my career, it was difficult," the actress said at The Economist's Pride Prejudice event in New York.

"It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it.

"I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt."

Heard shot down claims she had previously hidden her sexuality, and did not make any big "coming out" announcement as has been reported.

"When I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it's funny because I was never in," she said.

Heard said her bisexuality only became news when she was asked directly about it by a reporter and she answered "honestly" and "off the cuff."

"Then I realised the gravity of what I had done," Heard said.

"I started to understand why so many people - studio execs, directors, advisers, agents, producers - why everyone was so adamant about this not being the label that comes before my name.

"I quickly became, not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber Heard."

Heard was previously in a relationship with US photographer Tasya van Ree.

She began dating Depp after meeting him on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011.

The two married in 2015 but Heard filed for divorce tin 2016, amid claims of domestic violence.

Depp denied he had been "verbally and physically abusive" throughout their four-year-relationship.

Under the couple's divorce settlement, Heard dropped the claim Depp had assaulted her.

In a joint statement issued at the time, they said: "There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

- news.com.au