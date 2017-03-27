5:23am Mon 27 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Beauty and the Beast' dances off with top box-office spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" has continued to enchant audiences in its second weekend in theaters.

Studio estimates say the film added $88.3 million to its total this weekend, down only 49 percent from its massive debut. The box-office juggernaut has earned $317 million to date from North American theaters.

In a distant second, Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" opened with a strong $40.5 million. The PG-13 reboot of the campy television show cost a reported $100 million to produce.

Not so mighty were the totals for the two R-rated films that opened this weekend. Warner Bros.' raunchy action comedy "CHIPS" and Sony's space thriller "Life" failed to gain much traction.

"Life" earned $12.6 million, while the critically derided "CHIPS" brought in $7.6 million.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 Mar 2017 06:10:01 Processing Time: 43ms