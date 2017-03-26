10:12pm Sun 26 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cheryl and partner Liam Payne announce birth of first son

LONDON (AP) " Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl and her partner Liam Payne of One Direction fame have announced the birth of their first child.

Cheryl said on Instagram Saturday night that their son was born Wednesday and has not been named.

She says "although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival."

Payne, who is now also a solo artist, said he was "incredibly happy" and posted a photo of himself with the baby.

Cheryl was known as Cheryl Cole when she was in Girls Aloud. She has also been a judge on the "The X Factor," the show that Payne competed on before he was placed into One Direction.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Mar 2017 22:12:14 Processing Time: 14ms