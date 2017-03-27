5:10am Mon 27 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Review: DeYoung star of journey

Michelle DeYoung performs during the second act at the Hollywood Bowl, 2013. Photo / Getty Images
Michelle DeYoung performs during the second act at the Hollywood Bowl, 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Edo de Waart and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra launched their 2017 selection of Masterworks with a rather sedate sailing through Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture.

Minutes later, Elgar's Sea Pictures was not set in such a comfortable swell, the musicians creating a multitude of varied seascapes around soloist Michelle DeYoung.

Visually, the American mezzo was a magnificent blonde Brunnhilde of a woman, with voice to match.

Sumptuous orchestral textures offered no problems for this singer to penetrate and, when an Elizabeth Barrett Browning poem called for the dramatic, DeYoung showed just why she is so admired for her Wagner and Mahler.

After interval Richard Strauss' Alpine Symphony took us on a first-class trip. De Waart gave us dazzling waterfalls, a bone-rattling storm and, mid-work, a thrilling vision that peaked with the purest ecstasy.

- NZ Herald

Read more by William Dart

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 27 Mar 2017 05:48:35 Processing Time: 13ms