Review: DeYoung star of journey

Edo de Waart and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra launched their 2017 selection of Masterworks with a rather sedate sailing through Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture.

Minutes later, Elgar's Sea Pictures was not set in such a comfortable swell, the musicians creating a multitude of varied seascapes around soloist Michelle DeYoung.

Visually, the American mezzo was a magnificent blonde Brunnhilde of a woman, with voice to match.

Sumptuous orchestral textures offered no problems for this singer to penetrate and, when an Elizabeth Barrett Browning poem called for the dramatic, DeYoung showed just why she is so admired for her Wagner and Mahler.

After interval Richard Strauss' Alpine Symphony took us on a first-class trip. De Waart gave us dazzling waterfalls, a bone-rattling storm and, mid-work, a thrilling vision that peaked with the purest ecstasy.

- NZ Herald