James Blunt sets record straight on misinterpreted hit You're Beautiful

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

While everyone else dotes over James Blunt's hit You're Beautiful for its romanticism, Blunt thinks that's crazy - especially since that song's not about what you think it's about.

The singer told the Huffington Post the hit had been largely misinterpreted, and judging by his language, he's not too happy about that.

READ MORE:

• Adele's Kiwi bestie

• Billionaire Sir Richard Branson jets into Auckland

"Everyone goes, 'Ah, he's so romantic. I want You're Beautiful as my wedding song'. These people are f****d up," he said.

He continued: "You get labelled with these things like, 'Oh, James Blunt.

Isn't he just a soft romantic?' Well, f*** that. No, I'm not. You're Beautiful is not this soft romantic f***ing song.

"It's about a guy who's high as a f***ing kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else's girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv," he revealed.

Blunt says while he was "really lucky" to sing a song which became so well-loved, he knows exactly why it went off the rails and became annoying.

Continued below.

Related Content Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole celebrate 'precious time' as new parents Justin Bieber in hot water after property left damaged, in need of de-odorising Video James Blunt on 'You're Beautiful'

"Too much of a good thing turns into a bad thing eventually and it got a lot of airplay and it doesn't take much to work out that kind of thing. I love hamburgers, but if you give me a hamburger for every meal I'm gonna tire of it," he said.

"Is it an annoying song? No, it's not, unless it's shoved down your f***ing throat a sh**-load."

That said, he pointed out that if it weren't for that song he wouldn't be where he is now.

"The fact that you and I are talking really is only because of that song. It's one of the highlights of the concerts. Not the highlight, but one of them, and for me it's a highlight because it's almost the end of the concert and nearly time for a beer."

- NZ Herald