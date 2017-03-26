Fans rejoice as Love Actually sequel catches up with all main characters

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

It was the highly awaited sequel to the iconic festive flick 13 years after it first hit cinema screens, and Love Actually's Red Nose Day TV special didn't disappoint.

Viewers got to delve into the worlds of their beloved characters once more Saturday, as audiences caught up with Mark, Jamie and Daniel again, the Daily Mail reports.

Setting the tone, the short clip began with Juliet (Keira Knightly) on the sofa with her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) suddenly arrived at their front door equipped with cue cards again.

Although Juliet laughed when he suggested that he would marry a supermodel as he confessed his undying love for the beauty more than a decade ago on her front porch.

Her husband's best man and pal held his promise as he introduced her to his wife, none other than Kate Moss clad with her own cue cards and quick quips about Andrew Lincoln's beard.

Starting off on the right foot, fans rejoiced as they saw Colin Firth's character Jamie happily married to Portuguese love Aurelia (Lucia Moniz) following his public proposal 13 years ago, while still sporting his signature turtle necks.

Viewers were filled with glee as he was revealed to be the proud father of three bi-lingual children with a fourth on the way.

Despite cinematic revellers remembering his character valiantly learning his other half's native tongue, Jamie's Portuguese still isn't quite up to scratch as he hilariously responded to Aurelia touching reveal about their new arrival.

After she revealed the exciting news that a fourth baby is on the way in her native tongue, Colin's character answered: "That's great, can we have rice with it this time? I'm tired of stir fry".

Given little but monumental snippets of their lives, fans were treated to Daniel (Liam Neeson) catching up with his step-son Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) - who is now living in New York.

Now a 26-year-old man, Sam surprised his father with an impromptu visit and visitor in tow as he revealed he had rekindled his romance with his childhood sweetheart Joanna while living in the Big Apple.

Meeting once again, Joanna had something important to ask a confused Daniel: "I was wondering if I can ask for your son's hand in marriage?"

A delighted Daniel welcomed her heart-warming ask while they collectively hugged following the glorious moment.

Although thrilled to see the two together, viewers were still left in lurch wondering if his character ever married Carol (Claudia Schiffer).

Elsewhere, Hugh Grant's character David has been re-elected as Prime Minister and managed to showcase his infamous moves once more.

Although he shuffled across Number 10 to The Pointer Sisters eighties classic Jump in 2003, this time round he had a very modern makeover, showcasing his dad dancing to Drake's Hotline Bling.

While throwing some shapes around the halls, it all went suddenly wrong for the PM as he tumbled down the stairs, breaking his arm.

As he searched for help, a knowing wife Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) emerged from a sitting room as he uttered: "That really hurts, very undignified...oh Lord".

Ribbing him as he hobbled towards her, she said: "Let me guess, hotline bling again...".

Later, Hugh's character continued to steal the show with a stirring and poignant speech as he uttered the words "good's going to win". Entering a press conference with his broken arm strapped, Hugh's character was fired a number of question including how he injured himself - dropping Drake's Hotline Bling into the mix.

Yet, it is the last question he is asked that proved most moving and defiant, tugging on the heartstrings of the nation in the devastating week that was in London.

One member of the press asks: "When you came to power the first time you were very optimistic. You said the power of good would finally win that love was actually all around. 14 years later, do you still feel as upbeat?"





Taking a pause, he began: 'Well, interesting obviously times have got harder and people are nervous and fearful. And it's not just in politics that things are tough, Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive.

"But let's look at the other side of the coin, Metallica's album is an absolute cracker and on a deeper level I'm optimistic wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery too. Wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid."

He added: "Today is Red Nose Day and people who are giving their hard earned cash to people they'll never meet, who's pain and fear they'll never feel and want to fight. So it's not romantic love that is all round, most people still everyday, everywhere have enough love in their hearts to help human beings in trouble. Good's going to win, I'm actually sure of it".

Revisiting washed up rocker Billy Mack, Bill Nighy's hilariously was back to his old tricks as he claimed to have bedded more than one Kardashian on Radio Watford.

While he sadly revealed his manager and friend Joe had passed away from a heart attack, admitting he's death has created "a big hole in my life".

And Rowan Atkinson playfully lived up to his retail assistant character Rufus by hilariously dragging out one poor teenagers purchase of a red nose.

Directed by Richard Curtis, the short film was the most anticipated segment of the charity broadcast which caught up with a host of the film's characters over 13 years since the original.

- Daily Mail