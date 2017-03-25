Live: Adele says 'Hello' again to another giant crowd at Mt Smart

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

8.42pm: She's obviously done her homework on Auckland: "Your traffic's pretty shit isn't it . . I had to leave seven hours before the show and I'm not even staying very far away," she joked.

8.40pm: Adele continues to entertain the crowd with her quips between songs.

"There's no bugs up here today - how good is that?" she said, followed by: "The weather here gives me lots of boogers."

At Thursday's show, Adele screamed and fell to the ground, saying beetles were trying to get into her boots.

8.20pm: A concert-goer in the East Stand gets tonight's personal letter from Adele, which had earlier been hidden under his seat.

The man was wearing a "Triumph" t-shirt, which Adele momentarily mistook for a "Trump" t-shirt.

"Oh my god. I thought you were wearing a Trump t-shirt." She says she would have come up and thumped him if he was.

8:08pm: Around 30 Maori women and warriors surrounded Adele on the outer stage singing Toia Mai Te Waka Nei and then doing a stirring version of Ka Mate.

"How amazing was that haka?" Adele asked fans. "Jesus . . . it was beyond moving.

"I can hear you screaming already," she told the crowd.

8:00pm: Superstar Adele's second massive concert at Mt Smart Stadium is underway.

Despite fears that fans would be left singing in the rain, it was a fine night in Auckland when the British chart-topper finally hit the stage.

Almost 40,000 devotees were in seventh heaven as that unmistakable voice filled the venue with the distinctive opening bars of her worldwide smash-hit Hello.

Waving to the crowd and encouraging fans to sing-along, wise-cracking Adele soon had punters eating out of her hand.

Many fans had braved traffic jams and delays to get there, but that was all soon forgotten when the girl with the golden tonsils treated them to a virtuoso performance.

The self-depreciating star is as famous for her on-stage quips as she is for her singing and the giant crowd at Mt Smart soon roared back their approval at her famous cheeky banter.

An Adele show does exactly what it says on the tin.

There is world-class singing on multi-million selling tracks such as the James Bond theme Skyfall, When We Were Young, Rolling In The Deep and Someone Like You.

And there are dazzling special effects, a giant circular screen and crowd interaction galore.

More than 130,00 people snapped up tickets for Adele's hat-trick of Auckland spectaculars. All three gigs sold out in less than half an hour last November.

Her audience spans the generations - from teens, to oldies to kids sitting on dad's shoulders.

Many fans who attended Adele's concert on Thursday described it as the "best ever" and were thrilled she "sang her heart out".

She also used the concert to paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack in her home town, London.

Tonight it looks as though she is delivering another stunning performance.

Adele plays the third and final show of her first tour of New Zealand at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday night.

But fans have been warned to bring wet weather gear, with heavy rain forecast for the evening.

The superstar has been quiet on social media while in New Zealand, but she did post this photo of her today before her show on March 23.

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 23 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

