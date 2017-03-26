Sarah, Sam and Toni take over at the Hits

Toni Street's breakfast radio show is expanding, just six weeks after it launched in Auckland.



The Sarah, Sam and Toni show on The Hits will broadcast across most of the North Island, from April 10, taking over from former Hits' hosts Polly Gillespie and Grant Kereama.



Yesterday, Gillespie confirmed the pair were leaving The Hits and would not be signing a new contract with NZME, owner of The Hits and the Herald on Sunday.



In a lengthy Facebook post, Gillespie wrote: "Grant and I have not retired from radio or broadcasting at all. We're nowhere near retiring or changing careers."



The pair have not been on-air since early February, when Gillespie posted a controversial video to Facebook.



In the video, which was posted to Gillespie's public Facebook page, she said she was debating whether or not to sign a new contract offer.



Today, NZME announced changes to The Hits breakfast line-up, paying tribute to the pair, who have been on-air together for more than 25 years, despite their marriage breakdown in 2015.



In a statement, NZME chief content officer Mike McClung said: "Polly and Grant have had a fantastic run on radio but their relationship with NZME has now come to an end. They have both been a huge part of listeners' lives over many years and have certainly earned a memorable part in New Zealand broadcast history. We wish them all the best for the next stage of their careers and thank them for their incredible efforts."



Meanwhile, Seven Sharp host Street says she's excited for more listeners to start their day with herself, Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace.



"Our first month together on air has been so much fun.

We all get on great and I'm so excited that our show is heading into these other towns and cities, especially my home province of Taranaki," she said.



McClung said the trio have brought "an exciting fresh burst of fun, energy and warmth to breakfast radio in New Zealand".



"They've got great chemistry, are well known and loved by Kiwis and most importantly we know our listeners enjoy waking up with them each morning."

​

The Hits morning schedule:



Northland 95.6FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Auckland 97.4FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Waikato 98.6FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Bay Of Plenty 95FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Rotorua 97.5FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Taupo 96.8FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Hawkes Bay 89.5FM Adam and Sarah

Gisborne 90.9FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Manawatu 97.8FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Wanganui 89.6FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Taranaki 90FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Kapiti/Horowhenua 92.7FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Wellington 90.1FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Wairarapa 90.3FM Sarah, Sam and Toni

Nelson 89.6FM Scott Radovanovich

Marlborough 96.9FM Scott Radovanovich

Christchurch 97.7FM Dave Fitzgerald

Ashburton 89.3FM Dave Fitzgerald

West Coast 90.7FM Israel Bai

Timaru 94.7FM & 98.7FM Josh Mac

Oamaru 98.4FM Callum and P

Dunedin 89.4FM Callum and P

Queenstown 90.4FM Ferg

Southland 98.8FM James and Liv

