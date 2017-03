Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Fans going to Adele's second concert at Mt Smart Stadium tonight have been caught up in a traffic snarl up south of Auckland

A 7-car accident on State Highway 1 involving seven cars at the Gordonton Road off ramp at Taupiri is backing up traffic to well south of the rural Waikato township.

Waikato District Police have posted on Facebook about the incident.

An alternative is head out through Morrinsville, out to SH27 then join SH2 to Bombay and follow your nose from there.

- NZ Herald