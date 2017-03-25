The Kardashians reportedly pitching animated TV series

Kris Jenner is reportedly in talks to pitch an animated television series, featuring the entire Kardashian family.

TMZ is reporting that Jenner has been in talks with famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in a bid to pitch an outline for the proposed show, which she reportedly sees as a cartoon series to rival The Simpsons.

All the usual Kardashian suspects - Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie - are all said to be on board with the proposed series, although Caitlyn Jenner will reportedly not be involved.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

The Kardashians have already dipped their toe into animation with the release of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood - a smartphone app that allows users to create their own celebrity and embark on a series of "red carpet adventures."

The series could be a good move by Jenner, in a bid to freshen up the brand, given the family's reality series has already been running for a staggering 13 seasons (and has featured various wedding specials and spin-offs).

Meanwhile, Jenner is also said to be working on getting a dating show off the ground for 30-year-old son Rob following his latest split from girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

The couple recently ended their on-again off-again relationship for good (their daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, was born last November).

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

"[Kris] is in talks with execs about getting Rob his own dating show called Rob's Romance," a source told InTouch Weekly.

"It's going to have a similar vibe to The Bachelor. He'll wine and dine some of the girls at fancy celebrity hangouts, but he'll take others to fast-food restaurants.

"Kris wants to make sure Rob meets someone who loves him for him," the source added.

They couple starred in their own reality show Rob & Chyna, which documented their volatile relationship and culminated in the birth of their daughter.

- news.com.au