Gwyneth Paltrow publishes guide to porn, sex toys and anal sex

Gwyneth Paltrow is not shy about talking about sex. On her website, the Goop founder has dishes on swingers' parties, preferred sex toys, lube, and S&M.

In the latest issue of her newsletter - The Sex Issue - the 44-year-old tackles orgasms, more sexy toys, casual sex, and porn, the Daily Mail reports.

She also includes a whole article about anal sex, in which she consults an expert to compile a comprehensive guide to the taboo sexual act.

"First it was shocking, then it was having a cultural moment, now it's practically standard in the modern bedroom repertoire - or so a quick scan of any media, from porn to HBO, will tell you," the mother-of-two begins her piece. "But the reality about anal is not, actually, that everyone's doing it."

Though it may not be quite as ubiquitous as the media makes it seem - she cites a CDC report stating that 30 to 40 per cent of heterosexual men and women have tried it - it certainly is becoming less taboo.

"If anal turns you on, you are definitely not alone," she goes on. "But its prevalence doesn't change the fact that it's the riskiest sexual behaviour in terms of HIV and other STDs."

In addition to the anal sex guide, the new issue also includes a round-up of sex toys, including a few tried and true favourites that have turned up on Goop gift guides in the past.

There are costumes and lingerie, an intro bondage set, rope and handcuffs, games, vibrators, and even apps.

She also links to a rentable dungeon in Los Angeles (which seems surprisingly well-lit), as well as a $1800 photography book full of sexy photos.

