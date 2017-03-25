Fan receives handwritten note from Adele at Auckland concert

One lucky Adele fan struck gold when she reached under her seat to find a handwritten letter from the British singer herself, at Thursday's concert in Auckland.

Rebecca Crotty-Jones took to Instagram to share her delight that her friend, one of 40,000 concert-goers, was the only fan to get the letter.

"Thank you for coming to my first show in Auckland," it read. "I'm very excited to be here. I never thought I'd come.

"Are you from New Zealand. I ate some Kiwi chocolates today they were 100," Adele wrote.

When your friend from high school gets the letter under her seat from Adele

The Grammy-award winning songstress even began the letter with "Kia Ora".

We know what we will be looking for at tonight's concert.

- NZ Herald