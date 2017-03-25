8:42am Sat 25 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fan receives handwritten note from Adele at Auckland concert

One lucky Adele fan struck gold when she reached under her seat to find a handwritten letter from the British singer herself, at Thursday's concert in Auckland.

Rebecca Crotty-Jones took to Instagram to share her delight that her friend, one of 40,000 concert-goers, was the only fan to get the letter.

Rebecca Crotty-Jones with her mum at the first Adele Concert at Mt Smart Stadium. Picture / Supplied
Rebecca Crotty-Jones with her mum at the first Adele Concert at Mt Smart Stadium. Picture / Supplied

"Thank you for coming to my first show in Auckland," it read. "I'm very excited to be here. I never thought I'd come.

"Are you from New Zealand. I ate some Kiwi chocolates today they were 100," Adele wrote.

When your friend from high school @jazminenixoncakes gets the #letter under her seat from @adele you are

A post shared by Rebecca (@rebeccacrottyjones) on

The Grammy-award winning songstress even began the letter with "Kia Ora".

We know what we will be looking for at tonight's concert.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 25 Mar 2017 08:42:42 Processing Time: 14ms