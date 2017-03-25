Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Guns N' Roses; $5,004,737; $101.82.

2. Justin Bieber; $1,676,016; $80.90.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,487,928; $85.94.

4. Stevie Nicks; $898,269; $97.43.

5. Eric Church; $834,604; $58.06.

6. "The Illusionists"; $792,334; $69.10.

7. Keith Urban / Carrie Underwood; $748,456; $79.94.

8. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $732,009; $56.92.

9. Blake Shelton; $719,365; $61.59.

10. Carrie Underwood; $713,215; $70.17.

11. Maxwell / Mary J. Blige; $711,898; $86.20.

12. Green Day; $657,586; $57.11.

13. Jerry Seinfeld; $569,356; $90.73.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $561,333; $76.66.

15. Florida Georgia Line; $502,337; $56.37.

16. Twenty One Pilots; $482,568; $44.51.

17. Simply Red; $469,238; $60.14.

18. The Tenderloins; $456,389; $41.56.

19. Andre Rieu; $415,447; $82.24.

20. Pentatonix; $410,721; $59.02.