Even if 'Snooki' bill approved, university to pay speaker

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) " New Jersey's largest public university will still offer $35,000 to this year's commencement speaker even if Republican Gov. Chris Christie approves a bill capping what state colleges can pay speakers.

Lawmakers have sent Christie a measure inspired by former "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who was paid $32,000 in student fees for a 2011 speech at Rutgers University.

The bill would cap the amount of state money that can be spent on speakers at $10,000.

Rutgers spokeswoman Karen Smith says the university uses money from its contract with Coca-Cola to pay for commencement speakers.

Republican Assemblyman John DiMaio says that while his bill won't affect the money offered to musician and actor Steven Van Zandt, it got the university's attention when it comes to spending in general.