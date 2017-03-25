Coming for you: Who is Kendrick talking about in new song?

NEW YORK (AP) " Kendrick Lamar called out rappers by name in his infamous "Control" verse released in 2013, but the internet is playing the guessing game about his target in a new song.

Lamar released "The Heart Part 4" on Friday and caused a frenzy on social media as fans and listeners tried to figure out who the rap prince was referring to in the buzzed track.

Drake, Big Sean and J. Cole were some of the rappers speculated to be Lamar's target on the song. On the second verse Lamar raps, "Tiptoeing around my name ... you lame/ And when I get at you, homie, don't you just tell me you was just playing."

The 29-year-old rapper also name-drops President Donald Trump in the song, calling him a "chump."