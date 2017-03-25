Couple pay twice - $1700 to see Adele

Brittany Keogh is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Rain or shine, a sell-out crowd is expected to descend on Mt Smart to see Adele tomorrow night.

But punters are being warned again to beware of a prominent scalping website after a Coromandel couple were forced to pay for their tickets twice at a cost of $1700.

About a month ago Jacko and Aida Van Dyk decided they wanted to see Adele live at one of her three Auckland concerts, but tickets to the popular event were hard to come by so close to the concert date.

They found two e-tickets to Thursday's concert listed on UK-based online supplier Viagogo and forked out $1100 for them, including booking fees.

The Van Dyks also booked a motel room in Auckland so that they didn't have to drive home after the show.

But when they arrived at the gate to Mt Smart stadium on the night of the concert they were turned away.

"We came to the gate and [the tickets] didn't scan and so we couldn't go in," Jacko told the Herald.

"They didn't want to know anything about it because [the tickets] weren't purchased from Ticketmaster," Jacko said.

Aida said at that point she was ready to give up and go back to the motel.

But her husband didn't want their trip to Auckland to be ruined by the disappointment of not being able to go to the concert and so he bought new Ticketmaster tickets for $300 each - they were the last two available, so they were lucky to get them, Jacko said.

Aida told the Herald they had a "great night" despite all the hassles.

"Adele's concert is well worth it and we thoroughly enjoyed it. Amazing evening."

However the Van Dyks wanted to warn other Kiwis against using Viagogo.

"This has to be stopped. People have to be reminded that this happens," Aida said.

Jacko told the Herald when he called Viagogo today to tell them about what happened his call was passed around to different people and then he was hung up on.

Attempts to contact Viagogo and Ticketmaster last night were unsuccessful.

It's not the first time concert goers have been stung by allegedly dodgy tickets from Viagogo.

Maiz Marshall-Amai, a wheelchair user, said earlier this week that she paid A$1252 ($1361) for wheelchair-accessible seats to Adele's Thursday night show through the website, but received $204.50 tickets for seats that were not accessible just days ago.

While she and her friend Letitia Butler were able to get to their seats with the help of venue staff and still enjoyed the show, Viagogo were yet to apologise for the error, Butler said.

Concert promoter Live Nation had warned concert-goers that tickets purchased through Viagogo and other resale sites may not allow them into the concert.

"Tickets purchased via onseller sites such as Viagogo, Ticketblaster, Queen of Tickets or E-Bay may not gain entry into the event," Live Nation said in a statement to Newshub.

Fans going to Saturday's concert might want to pack a rain jacket and travel early if they're taking the bus as showers are forecast and the roads are likely to be packed with concert goers heading to Mt Smart stadium.

MetService forecaster April Clark said skies should be drier tomorrow then first forecast, with most heavy rain expected to hold off until Sunday but there would be some scattered rain around.

"But music fans should certainly take some waterproof clothes along to either of the big music events over the weekend because it will be hard to avoid the drizzle."

On Thursday, a record number of concert goers took buses and trains - 80 per cent of the crowd - according to Auckland Transport.

Brendon Main, group manager of AT Metro Operations, said the public transport usage was "massive", with nearly 27,000 people packing onto trains and another 7600 using buses.

"We'd like to thank people for travelling early. The trains were crowded and some people had to wait after the show but everyone was good humoured and seemed to have a great night."

Main said AT staff will be back on duty this weekend to make sure the buses and trains can again deliver more huge numbers to the stadium.

For full details on public transport to the concerts and restrictions around the stadium go here.

