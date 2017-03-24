Disney boss reveals major details about the future of Star Wars

Disney CEO Bob Iger has opened up about the future of Star Wars and addressed the death of Carrie Fisher during an uncharacteristically candid interview.

"We're starting talk about what could happen after Episode IX. About what could be another decade-and-a-half of Star Wars stories," Iger said during a talk in Santa Monica.

He also confirmed they're not changing upcoming film The Last Jedi, despite the death of Carrie Fisher.

"When we bought Lucasfilm, we were going to make three films - Episodes VII, VIII and IX," said Iger. "We had to deal with tragedy at the end of 2016.

Carrie appears throughout VIII. We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it is in VIII. In Rogue One, we had some digital character. We are not doing that with Carrie."

According to the Wall Street Journal's Ben Fritz, Iger revealed further details about Mark Hamill's future involvement.

He said he "has a big role" and "will do a lot of talking" in The Last Jedi (in cinemas in December.)

It signals a huge difference from The Force Awakens, where Hamill's character wasn't given a single line.

Continued below.

Related Content The original ending to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was very, very different Gareth Edwards says Rogue One's surprise ending was Kiwi editor Jabez Olssen's idea Star Wars: Meet the actress who played a young Princess Leia in Rogue One

The executive also opened up about the young Han Solo movie - slated for release in May 2018 - and explained that it will follow the Star Wars rogue's life between the ages of 18 to 24.

Igel said it will show him "finding the Falcon, meeting Chewbacca, and getting his name."

The movie stars Alden Ehrenheich as Han Solo, along with a cast including Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton.

As for the future of the franchise: Iger has promised that Episode IX (coming in 2019) is not the end - in fact, Lucasfilm is looking at "what could be another decade and a half of Star Wars stories."

- news.com.au