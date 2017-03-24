Weatherman Matty McLean blames c-bombs on Adele

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

TVNZ's Matty McLean had a big night at Adele's show last night - perhaps a little too big.

The tired weather presenter opened this morning's broadcast by dropping two c-bombs during a live cross at 6.06am.

He quickly blamed Adele for making him flustered.

"Hello, it's me, but it's a different me because I'm a changed man after last night. Adele was incredible," he said.

"I'm sure we'll talk about her throughout the morning," he continued, before dropping two explicit words while flubbing the word "country".

"Let's check out what's happening around your c***, the weather with your c*** ... the weather with your country? The country with your weather."

McLean, who joined the Breakfast team following Sam Wallace's departure to The Hits, quickly realised his mistake.

"I'm sorry, it was a long night. I was home late."

More than 45,000 fans enjoyed Adele's first New Zealand concert last night. She'll perform again on Saturday and Sunday.

- NZ Herald