1:27pm Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Weatherman Matty McLean blames c-bombs on Adele

TVNZ's Matty McLean had a big night at Adele's show last night - perhaps a little too big.

The tired weather presenter opened this morning's broadcast by dropping two c-bombs during a live cross at 6.06am.

He quickly blamed Adele for making him flustered.

"Hello, it's me, but it's a different me because I'm a changed man after last night. Adele was incredible," he said.

"I'm sure we'll talk about her throughout the morning," he continued, before dropping two explicit words while flubbing the word "country".

"Let's check out what's happening around your c***, the weather with your c*** ... the weather with your country? The country with your weather."

McLean, who joined the Breakfast team following Sam Wallace's departure to The Hits, quickly realised his mistake.

"I'm sorry, it was a long night. I was home late."

Video

More than 45,000 fans enjoyed Adele's first New Zealand concert last night. She'll perform again on Saturday and Sunday.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 Mar 2017 14:11:49 Processing Time: 10ms