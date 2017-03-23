Gig Review: Eagles man Don Henley at Vector

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

While Adele was thrilling almost 40,000 fans at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium last night, across town another musical maestro was also slaying a packed crowd.

At the Vector Arena, Eagles co-founder Don Henley soared through a career-spanning set of classics, backed by a 15-piece band.

By the end of the second song, the 1982 chart-topper Dirty Laundry, he let the audience know exactly what was in store.

"Good evening Auckland...at least I think that's where we are," he quipped. "We are going to do more than two hours of music for you tonight - because we can.

"It has never felt so good to be so far from home."

The Texan legend didn't seem too bothered about Adele being here at the same time.

When someone yelled from the stands "Don, we love you more than Adele," Henley simply smiled, before cocking a weathered eyebrow and muttering with a shrug, "ok" - before launching straight into a blistering version of the Eagles' evergreen One Of Those Nights.

In between the hits, Henley delved into his most recent solo album Cass County for country-tinged interludes including the charming Bramble Rose.

And with more than four decades of material to draw on, he conjured up some dramatic, showstopping moments in the in the form of heart-rending ballads New York Minute and End Of The Innocence.

Continued below.

Related Content The Eagles' Don Henley reveals the secret to writing a classic song Jewel had to be a 'warrior' in order to get back to New Zealand Nick Bollinger: Looking back on 1970s rock in NZ

His trademark dry sense of humour was never far from the surface throughout.

"The world has gone batshit crazy, especially where we come from," Henley said, in reference to the recent election of Donald Trump as US President. "I'm thinking of just staying here on a nice quiet sheep ranch somewhere and hang out with the sheep."

Towards the end he had the crowd on its feet when he rolled out big gun numbers such as Boys of Summer, Life In The Fast Lane and Hotel California.

And he dedicated two of his encores to his former Eagles songwriting partner Glenn Frey who passed away last year, with aching renditions of their famous ballads Waste Of Time and Desperado.

"Maybe this will bring a bit of closure to you guys too," he said, before adding: "Not that there really ever be closure on that one."

That may be so, but the amazing music Henley and Frey created together, and separately, will live on for many years yet.

- NZ Herald