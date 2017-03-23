11:49am Fri 24 March
White artist's Emmett Till painting under fire at NY museum

NEW YORK (AP) " A painting of lynching victim Emmett Till on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York was the subject of a weeklong protest by a black artist who decried the canvas as "an injustice" because it was painted by a white woman.

Parker Bright spent several days this week standing in front of the painting by Dana Schutz.

Till was a 14-year-old black boy killed by white men in Mississippi in 1955.

In an interview published Thursday in Artnet News, Schutz said when she made the painting, it was a response to "a summer that felt like a state of emergency."

Bright said in a Facebook video that "Schutz doesn't have the privilege to speak for the black people as a whole or for Emmett Till's family."

