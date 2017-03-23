Real Housewives star Gilda Kirkpatrick lashes out at critics over Adele live streaming

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Real Housewives of Auckland star Gilda Kirkpatrick has lashed out at critics of her live streaming last night's Adele concert on Facebook.

Kirkpatrick posted two videos of the concert at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Thursday night to her public Facebook page. The videos had 148,000 views combined by 11.30am today.

She took to Facebook to hit back at critics of her live streaming, saying she was sharing "my experience with my fans".

"The Adele concert was completely sold out and this is the last leg of her tour so it's not discouraging people from going to her concert because they've already seen it on my s***** live stream," the post reads.

"If anything, many people who watched it have mentioned that they will go to the next concert if she comes again."

Fans of Kirkpatrick posted on her Facebook page saying they were grateful for the chance to view the live stream.

A spokeswoman for tour promoters Live Nation told the Herald they were looking into the streaming.

