Is this Adele in a box?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Auckland concert-goers believe they've captured the moment Adele is wheeled out to her stage in a box.

The UK singing sensation kicked off her three-date New Zealand tour in Auckland last night following widespread reports that her hush-hush on-stage arrival method had been blown.

During her Australian and New Zealand tour, it's believed the singer has been wheeled out each night in a cosy black box, passing within a few feet of thousands of unsuspecting fans just minutes before her show starts.

Auckland concert-goers last night believe they've captured that moment on camera.

During her show in Adeleide last weekend, Adele admitted she was "scared" her ruse had been exposed.

"I've done so many shows in that box, and it has been a nightmare. This time when I came out, you all knew I was in it. I was scared, I was. I'm not lying; I was frightened," she told the audience at Adelaide Oval.

"So now, I'll just walk out and ruin the surprise and be like 'Oh hello, hello!'"

Adele performs again in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday.

- NZ Herald